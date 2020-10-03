Trump Set to Leave for Walter Reed Medical Centre

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center following his positive test for the coronavirus.

The White House has said Trump’s symptoms are mild and that he is in good spirits, but he has not been seen in public since the news of the positive COVID-19 test.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The White House on Friday said Trump had been given a cocktail of antibodies and is feeling fatigued.

White House physician Sean Conley said Friday that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and…