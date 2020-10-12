Air Peace Takes Delivery of Another ERJ-145 Aircraft

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has taken delivery of another ERJ-145 aircraft to help boost its domestic and regional operations.

The airline, which has completed preparation to receive its two brand new aircraft E195-E2 from Brazil based Embraer, said that the latest ERJ-145 would bring the number to eight the 50-passenger seater aircraft in its fleet.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXF, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport late Saturday night.

Disclosing this to newsmen, Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said the new arrival is a 50-seater aircraft, which would add to the service of the airline, as passenger traffic continues to grow after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are very glad to announce the arrival of our eighth Embraer 145 Jet, another addition to the fleet of our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper”.

Olisa reiterated the airline’s commitment to ease the burden of travel in…