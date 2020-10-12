Akeredolu’s Victory Defines APC’s Ideology-preference for Infrastructural Development, Says Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State gubernatorial election has said the victory of its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, in Saturday’s governorship election has defined the party’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A member of the campaign council and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said Akeredolu and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory were products of APC ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructure.

He stated: “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanw-Olu, congratulates His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory in the Saturday 10th, October, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“For us…