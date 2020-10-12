Bandits Kill 12 in Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 12 people have been killed by gunmen in Kidandan and Kadai villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several others were also said to have been injured in the attacks that took place on Friday morning and Saturday night.

A source in one of the communities said the bandits attacked Kidanda on Friday at about 11am, killing three and injuring four others.

He said the attack on Kadai village took place on Saturday night, claiming nine lives, while four others were critically injured.

He added that several houses, including vehicles and motorcycles were burnt by the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the state government had condoled with the two communities over the incidents.

The statement “prayed for the repose of the souls of victims who lost their lives, and also wished…