Fidelity Named ‘SME Support Bank of the Year’

Fidelity Bank Plc has disclosed that in recognition of its support for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, it recently clinched the award for the ‘Outstanding SME Supporting Bank of the Year’ at the 2020 Marketing & Advertising Award for Excellence.

The ceremony held in Lagos.

According to the organisers, Marketing Edge, the bank’s nomination and subsequent emergence as an award recipient were a product of a review and assessment of its intervention and provision of long-term financing support for MSMEs across the country.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Mr. Charles Aigbe thanked the management of Marketing Edge for the recognition.

“Our long-running support for the growth and development of small businesses in Nigeria stems from our recognition of SMEs as critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria and the world at large,” a…