Heritage Commences Account Opening for Special Work Applicants

Heritage Bank Plc has revealed it preparedness to commence account opening with Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) for the earmarked 774,000 participants for the federal government’s SPW Programme throughout the 774 Local Government Areas.

The participants are to be paid an allowance of N20, 000 only, monthly and the programme is to kick off from 1st November 2020. A total of 129 LGAs have been assigned to Heritage Bank Plc.

The SPW is a post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation initiative approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of State for Labour and Employment.

As part of the modalities of the programme, the six participating banks, Heritage Bank inclusive have been mandated to open accounts for all the beneficiaries and capture BVN. Also, a special feature form has been provided by the Federal Government to capture participant’s Bio-data for this exercise.

