No Insurance Cover for COVID-19 Business Disruption, Says NIA Chairman

By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) and the Group Managing Director of the Custodian Investment Plc, Mr. Wole Oshin, has revealed that there is no insurance cover for those that experienced business interruption as a result of the lockdown imposed by the federal government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Oshin, made the remark during the, “CWEIC Sector Webinar: Insuring the Commonwealth Post COVID-19,” that was hosted by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) to look at how the insurance industry would recover post-COVID, and the role it would play in helping to revitalise the global economy.

He said: “I have to explain to them that the pandemic is not covered. It is a major controversial issue for now. We have had clients coming to make claims for business interruptions. As we all know there is a debate around business interruption.

“But as far as the customers…