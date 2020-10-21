Oni: Govts Should Access Capital Market for Devt Projects

Mr. Sola Oni, a former spokesman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a journalist, stockbroker and Managing Director/CEO, Sofunix Investment & Communication Limited. In this interview, he speaks about his professional experience, capital market among others. Goddy Egene presents the excerpts:

How will you describe your experience as a journalist?

Exciting. Journalism is a demanding profession. It positions you to work round the clock and meet with the high, medium and low members of the society. A reporter can put a Head of State on defensive through critical questions. Career of a journalist is surrounded by deadlines.

It is a noble profession. Everyone recognises the presence of a journalist at any gathering. The profession demands a high level of integrity and skills, especially news judgment and writing. A journalist communicates to the mass of people. His story must be crafted in a way that it is understandable by everyone across all…