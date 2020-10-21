United Capital Grows Nine-month Profit by 26% to N4.1bn

By Goddy Egene

United Capital Plc has reported improved results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 despite the challenging economic operating environment.

Gross earnings rose 33 per cent from N5.32 billion in 2019 to N7.07 billion in 2020.

Net operating income jumped by 58 per cent from N4.29 billion to N6.76 billion, while operating expenses increased 44 per cent from 2.05 billion to N2.95 billion.

Consequently, profit before tax (PBT) rose 26 per cent to N4.12 billion, from N3.27 billion in 2019. Profit after tax grew by same margin from N2.75 billion to 3.46 billion.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Peter Ashade, said:

Notwithstanding the challenges the group has remained nimble. “We continued to implement our business growth and continuity plans premised on a solid risk assessment framework to ensure we remained focused on providing best-in-class solutions to all client segments.

“These…