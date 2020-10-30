Counting the Cost – THISDAYLIVE

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Mary Nnah, Rebecca Ejifoma, Chiamaka Ozulumba and Oluwabunmi Fache write that the devastation left in the wake of the widespread violence after the #EndSARS protest range from loss of lives to looting and destruction of public and public properties

When the #EndSARS protests started, the protesters, mostly youths, were unequivocal about their objectives- ending police brutality. This was supposed to be a violence-free protest, but different factors marred it. At the end of the two-week nationwide protests, violence, loss of lives (both civilians and security operatives), looting and vandalism were the order of the day.

Death Toll

It was President Muhammad Buhari that first gave an insight into the total fatality and casualty figures nationwide. According to the president, 69 people were killed during the protest nationwide. Giving a breakdown, he said those who died include: 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven…