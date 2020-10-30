EndSARS Bruises: Booting for Looting

By Eddy Odivwri

During the week, most Radio stations in Lagos ran a debate on the morality of the lootings that took place in the last one week. The question was whether those who broke into several warehouses across the country to cart away stored-up palliatives committed any offence.

Expectedly, opinions were sharply divided. While many explained that the looters acted rightly by “possessing their possessions”, others argued that what the looters did was pure crime, as long as they broke into warehouses without the permission or approval of the custodians or keepers of the warehouse.

But those who justified the looting asked why the food items were hoarded since April/May by those who were meant to distribute them to the people. So the question that kept ringing out is why did the government not share or distribute the palliatives during the lockdown?

‘For a fact some of the food items in some warehouses were already expired or…