FG Pledges Support for SIFAX’s New Container Terminal

By Eromosele Abiodun

The federal government has promised to support the vision and investment drive by SIFAX Group applauding it for the newly opened container terminal in Lagos.

Speaking during the assessment visit of the Ministry of Transportation’s Ministerial Implementation Committee to the new terminal in Lagos, the leader of the delegation and Director, Maritime Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Auwalu Suleiman, expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the facilities provided and lauded the company for the huge vision it has set for the inland container depot.

According to him, “We are here at the instance of the Minister of Transportation to inspect the terminal and make sure that it conforms to all the relevant requirements stipulated by law in setting up an inland container terminal. So far, we are impressed with the standards you have set in terms of space, equipment, facilities, your vision and future plan.

Thisday Newspaper