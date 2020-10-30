Shedding the Toga of ‘Lazy Nigerian Youths’

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that for an unplanned protest, the organisational strategy of the #EndSARS protesters ranging from logistics to funding, emotional support and legal representation, helped shed the toga of ‘Lazy Nigerian Youths’

“Is this the birth of a New Nigeria? Can our youths sustain this show of accountability and organisational strategy?” Those were some of the burning questions that emanated from the two-week long #EndSARS protest against police brutality and bad governance. The reason for those questions was because of the top notch organisation of the youth, even though the protest was not pre-planned.

Birth of Soro Soke Generation

Soro Soke is a Yoruba language which means “Speak Louder”. It was mostly used among Nigerian youths on social media to speak up about police brutality and bad governance. Suffice to say the slang has come to stay as they have been outspoken against the ills in the society.

Resilience

