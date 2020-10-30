WE MOVE: Music against Police Brutality

By Yinka Olatunbosun

Music makes us move, mend broken hearts and heal emotional wounds. But then, history preserves the memory of a massive portfolio of works across the music genres that had become artistic statements against police brutality.

Across the globe, protests against police brutality had been marked by chants and songs from conscious artists whose voices had become iconic in uniting the people against any form of oppression of the human spirit.

From hip-hop to reggae, protest songs had become global anthems, travelling acrossvarious music notations. In fact, one of the most renowned romantic singer-songwriters, Marvin Gaye lent his voice to police brutality in the 1971 classic, “What’s Going on” which is markedly different from his later bedroom-igniting songs like “Let’s Get it on” and “Sexual Healing.”

Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” underpins the theme of mental slavery and is listed as number 66 in the…