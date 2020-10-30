When Humanity Showed up at #EndSARS Protest

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that despite how the curtains closed on the nationwide #EndSARS protest, there were so many beautiful stories that emerged from the two-week long movement, as humanity indeed showed up in words and in action

For a nation that lives on ethnic and religious lines, a factor politicians manipulate each time to cause division, the unity and empathy that #EndSARS protesters exhibited across the nation was quite commendable.

From offering pro bono legal services to engaging private security for protesters, financial donations providing data, food, water, entertainment, sanitation, medical services, logistics and so many others- all carried out by youths, the protest has shown that indeed, a value-bound Nigeria is very much possible.

The aftermath of the unprovoked shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, also saw humanity show up. After social media went agog with the shooting, Nigerians across the divide…