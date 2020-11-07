World Leaders Congratulate Biden – THISDAYLIVE

World leaders and US political leaders on both sides of the aisle are sending their congratulatory messages to Joe Biden on his election victory.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump after clinching the 20 electoral college votes in Pennsylvania and surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he looked forward to working closely together with Biden on shared priorities.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.”

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” the UK PM wrote in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have…