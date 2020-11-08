2 Dead, 29 Vehicles Burnt in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Tanker Explosion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has has confirmed that no fewer than two persons died with 29 vehicles burnt at an early morning accident on Kara bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Oyeyemi described as unfortunate, but avoidable, the fatal crash that occurred at Kara bridge on the outward Lagos lane of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, stating that the crash involved a single tanker fully laden with PMS

He stated that frantic efforts were being made to curtail tanker explosions. He said the crash investigation by FRSC personnel deployed for the rescue operation, revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of a tyre pull-out which caused the tanker to skid on the expressway in a wild inferno.

“From the crash investigation…