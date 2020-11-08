Abuja Disco Announces Board Changes, Taps Makoju, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Investors in the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have announced changes to the governing board of the Distribution Company (Disco).

This is coming seven years after the power sector privatisation through which the power distributor was acquired from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) by private investors.

At the time, AEDC was acquired by KANN Utility Company Limited, jointly owned by Xerxes Global Limited, a local firm; and CEC Africa Limited (CECA), a pan African utility firm.

A statement by CECA yesterday, said the board of KANN Utility Company Limited had announced the withdrawal of their nominations to the board of AEDC and their replacement with new nominees.

The boards of the successor private-led Discos comprise seven directors of whom six, including the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer are appointed by the core investor and one is appointed by the federal government…