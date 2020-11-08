Concerned APC Members Warn Buni-committee against Tenure Elongation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, Concerned Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Caretaker Committee of the party led by its Chairman and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, not to attempt to elongate their tenure in office beyond December 2020.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja on behalf of concerned party members, Mr. Ogenyi Okpokwu, also warned the caretaker committee to stop the proposed membership registration.

The leadership of the party had on Thursday officially received materials for the party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation exercise to be conducted across 36 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

Buni, while receiving the consignment at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, said the membership registration, update and revalidation exercise would be conducted across the country’s 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points.

The move…