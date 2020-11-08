US Supreme Court Orders Separate Count of Late-arriving Mail-in Ballots in Pennsylvania

By Martins Ifijeh in New Jersey, USA

The United States Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Alito, has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania election officials to segregate ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The move grants President Donald Trump’s request, at least for now, to place the ballots in a secure, sealed container and have them counted separately, if at all.

His closest rival, Democrat Joe Biden is currently leading the poll in Pennsylvania, a state with 20 Electoral College votes.

Trump had asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order after it was unable to get at least 25 of the county boards to confirm they were already doing that, and Alito agreed.

He declined to address a separate request for an emergency order to stop those ballots from being tallied.

Alito, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush, said that the court had not previously been informed on state guidance handed down to counties…