WAEC Extends Registration of Private Candidates for WASSCE

Bennett Oghifo

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has again extended the registration of private candidates for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination to next week Friday.

This further extension, from an earlier deadline on Friday, October 23, 2020, was tweeted yesterday by WAEC from its Twitter handle, @waecnigeria.

“WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 – second series: Further extension of the registration period.

“Intending candidates should note that there has been a further extension of the registration period to Friday, November 13, 2020. Thank you,” WAEC tweeted.

On Monday, this week, WAEC released the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results, showing that about 1.338,358, representing 86.99 per cent of 1.538,445 candidates, who sat for the 2020 WASSCE, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.

The…