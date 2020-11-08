WISCAR Kicks-Off 2020 Leadership and Mentoring Conference with A Virtual Walk

As part of efforts to close the gender gap and inspire women to attain leadership positions in politics, business and career; Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in the professions and enterprise, will commence its 2020 mentoring Walk on Saturday, 7th of November 2020. The ‘Walk’ which will take place virtually will be focused on the 2020 Leadership and mentoring Conference theme: ‘The Future we want’.

The WISCAR Virtual mentoring walk will allow women and male supporters from across the continent to walk together in solidarity in a deeply challenging COVID 19 year to share their experiences, their hopes and dreams and tell their stories of the future they want for Nigeria and Africa. The maiden edition of the virtual mentoring walk will be fun, enhance wellbeing and allow friends and patrons of the WISCAR community to walk at their convenience and at their own…