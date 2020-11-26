17 Years After, Katsina Assembly Passes Child Protection Bill into Law

By Francis Sardauna

Seventeen years after the presentation of the Child Right Protection Bill by the Katsina State Government to the state House Assembly and subsequent agitation for its passage by civil society organizations (CSOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and human right activists, lawmakers in the Assembly finally passed the bill into law on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the House Committee on child right protection bill, Musa Nuhu, while presenting the recommendations of the nine-man committee before the lawmakers during plenary, canvassed for the immediate passage of the bill into law to end the prevailing cases of rape, child marriage and child labour in the state.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the bill was presented by the executive in 2003 during the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua-led administration in the state as Child Right Act but the then lawmakers after series of deliberations, changed the name to Child Right Protection…