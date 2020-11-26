Akwa Ibom REC: LG Elections in Nigeria are Organised Crimes

Says Nigerian media to start projecting election results

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, has described local government elections in Nigeria as nothing but organised crimes.

Igini has also said with the deployment of the INEC results portal, the Nigerian media will soon start projecting election results like their counterparts in the United States.

Speaking when he featured on live television programme yesterday, Igini said the kind of people who come into politics sometime determine the outcome of an election while alleging that interference at the grassroots affect the conduct of elections.

“Look at the local government system in Nigeria. We have lost 774 local governments in Nigeria to governors of the 36 states in Nigeria.

“Local government elections are nothing but organised crime. They should not be calling them elections at all. They are nothing but coronation ceremony that…