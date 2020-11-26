EndSARS: PDP Backs UK Parliament’s Threat of Sanctions

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday applauded the resolution by the British Parliament to impose travel restriction and visa ban to officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration involved in the violation of human rights, including the shooting and killing of unarmed and peaceful protesters in Nigeria.

The PDP, however, urged the United Nations and other international bodies to immediately list indicted officials of the President Buhari’s government for the widespread crime against humanity going on in the country in the last five years.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, “Our party also urges the British Government to extend the proposed sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such officials and their families in the United Kingdom.

“We also call on other countries,…