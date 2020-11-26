I’m Proud of You, Buhari Tells Chief of Staff, Gambari

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari last night said he is proud of his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, describing him as “a remarkable public servant who has put his vast experience and knowledge to the service of the world.”

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on the occasion of Gambari’s 76th birthday anniversary, Buhari said “I am proud of his accomplishments as a senior diplomat.”

Extolling his Chief of Staff, President Buhari said: “It’s impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

“Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient and humble public officials I have ever met.”

“Gambari’s passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by…