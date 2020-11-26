Niger Confirms Plan to Slash Workers’ Salaries

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government on Thursday confirmed its decision to slash the salaries of all workers including that of all political appointees, the governor and his deputy, saying its action is unavoidable.

THISDAY had reported a meeting between organised labour and officials of the government on Monday where the Accountant General of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Saidu, informed workers that government will from November slash salaries by 50 per cent in view of shortfall in income from the Federation Account and drop in internally generated revenue (IGR).

The organised labour had rejected the plan and will meet Thursday (today) to take a decision on the next line of action.

Confirming governments’ plan to slash the salaries of workers and all political appointees, in a statement made available to newsmen and which is silent on the percentages of the deduction, the Commissioner for Information Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, said:…