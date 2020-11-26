Two Armed Robbers to Die by Hanging in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti, which is presided over Justice Lucas Ogundana, has sentenced two accused persons, Lanre Kayode, 34, and Olanrewaju Aremu, 35, to death by hanging for robbing a resident at gunpoint.

In his verdict, Justice Ogundana said: “The law has prescribed mandatory punishment for the offence committed by the accused persons, and the court can nevertheless pass a less sentence having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case.

“Accordingly, the two accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging until they breathe the last, while on count 1,2,3 and 4 , which are conspiracy and burglary, they are sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the charge sheet, the two accused persons were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and burglary contrary to sections 403 (A),402(2)(a) and 411(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The act was committed…