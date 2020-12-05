Accident, Not ‘Accidented’, Cars | THISDAYLIVE

Media Gaffes With Ebere Wabara

You are welcome to this first edition in the last month of the year: “…led a team to present to him notification (a notification) letter….”

“…Ortom said he had turned down many awards but decided to accept…because the newspaper has (had) distinguished itself as a reputable platform for objective journalism.”

“GOtv unveils…as brand ambassador, kicks-off (kicks off) iconic tour” (PAGE 2 BUSINESS, November 18)

“The IGP…yesterday maintained that he is (was) in firm and full control of the Nigeria Police Force.”

“…raised the alarm on the decrepit state of the clinic and called for a probe on (into) its poor facilities, (otiose comma) despite the huge budgetary allocation to it.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari spent some time in London (a London) hospital in his first term in office for medical treatment.” What else would he have gone to the hospital to do if not (medical) treatment? Perhaps…