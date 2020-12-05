Home Thisday Newspapers Headlines News Today Alleged Victims of Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Protest at Lagos Panel

Alleged Victims of Lekki Toll Gate Shooting Protest at Lagos Panel

Bennett Oghifo

Some people who claimed to be victims of the alleged shooting by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate during a generally peaceful demonstration, were at the venue of the Lagos State Judicial Inquiry yesterday.

The people who rode in a white bus, were led by a young lady, accompanied by another set of persons with a banner on which they inscribed ‘New Nigeria Network.’

According to the lady, “We have people with amputated legs; we have people with brain surgery in this van; we have dozens of them that are yet to be discharged. This is from Lekki tollgate massacre 2020. We want justice. We don’t want to be silenced; we don’t want to be marginalised even in our own country.”




Source: Thisday Newspaper

