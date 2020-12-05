N2.2bn Fraud: Again, Court Grants Fayose Permission for Medical Trip

Festus Akanbi

Former governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose yesterday secured the permission of a federal high court in Lagos to seek medical treatment abroad.

The judge, C.J. Aneke granted the permission following an application by Ola Olanipekun, Fayose’s counsel.

The former governor is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

Fayose had earlier secured similar permissions to seek medical care outside the shores of Nigeria in July and in December 2019.

His December 2019 medical trip had generated heated controversy when photographs of the former governor at relaxation spots somewhere in Europe, (when he was supposed to be receiving medical attention,) was circulated on the social media. Fayose reacted to the criticisms that followed by saying he was on ”medical check-up, not admission”.

The recent application was not opposed by Rotimi Jacobs, prosecuting…