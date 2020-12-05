Video:ARISE Fashion Week 2020 Kicks off Today

*Live shows from Dec. 10-12

Africa’s premier fashion show, ARISE FASHION WEEK 2020, kicks off Saturday.

This year’s edition celebrates a new brand of designers – ‘30 under 30’ vying for a cash prize of $500,000 to be shared amongst the winners and players.

With an exciting line-ups of designers from Nigeria, other parts of Africa and Europe, the list boasts fresh talent alongside some acclaimed international names in fashion.

The event holds at Lakowe Beach and Golf Resort, Lagos from December 5 to 12, with Live shows from December 10 to 12.

There will however be no audience as it is a virtual show which will be broadcast to worldwide audience on the new ARISEPLAY streaming service and other ARISE/THISDAY platforms.