Amid Rising Insecurity, S’West Leaders Urge Buhari to Restructure Nigeria

The leaders of Southwest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, initiate the process of restructuring the country.

The leaders argued that restructuring would address structural imbalances fuelling agitation for a more accountable and transparent system.

This request was the fallout of the meeting the leaders had with the president at Aso Rock, Abuja penultimate week.

At the meeting were a former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; a former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; an APC leader in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and a renown medical practitioner, Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

THISDAY, however, learnt that the Southwest leaders ceased the meeting to discuss some grievous challenges that placed the unity of the country under undue strain and urged the president to take appropriate actions.

