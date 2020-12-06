APC’s Abiru Wins Lagos East Senate Seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Saturday’s senatorial bye-election in Lagos East district,

The bye-election was conducted on Saturday in the five local governments in the district and witnessed low voter turnout.

The party’ candidate Tokunbo Abiru was declared the winner in each of the five local governments in the area.

Abiru polled 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 11,257 votes to emerge second.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Oshinowo earlier this year.