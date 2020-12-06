Business Mogul and Politician, Harry Akande, Dies at 77

•Family silent on cause of death as source alleges COVID-19

•We’ve lost another great man, Makinde mourns

Bayo Akinloye

A renowned business tycoon and former presidential hopeful, Chief Harry Akande, has died. He was 77.

Akande, the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Oyo State, who once vied for the country’s presidency on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), reportedly, died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Although, a statement released by the family yesterday did not state the cause of his death, a source close to the family hinted that the late billionaire might have died of complications from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has described the death of Akande as a great loss to the state and country.

The statement signed by Olumide Akande on behalf of the family said, “In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande, passed away following a brief…