Bye -election: APC Wins Bauchi Assembly Election

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the Bauchi State House of Assembly Bye – election held in Dass Local Government Area (LGA )on Saturday.

The Dass Assembly election was held following the death of Hon. Musa Mantle Baraza, who was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence in August this year.

Declaring the result late Saturday night, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Ahmed Mohammed of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi said the candidate of the APC, Bala Lukshi, pulled a total of 12,299 votes while his PDP counterpart, Lawal Wandi got 11,062 votes.

The Returning Officer therefore declared Bala Lukshi of APC as winner of the keenly contested election and was returned elected having scored the highest votes.

Watchers of Bauchi politics were of the opinion that Saturday’s election was a political battle between Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed (PDP), and former…