Canadian Firm Alleges Defence Intelligence Agency Spying on Phones, Text Messages

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A Canadian company, Citizen Lab, has said the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), allegedly, procured a spy system from Circles, a surveillance firm believed to exploit weaknesses in the global mobile phone system to snoop on calls, texts and the locations of phones around the globe.

The report also said some state chief executives in the country procured the spy equipment to monitor political opponents.

This is coming as Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threatened national security. Bichi said the secret service agency would ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.

Circles, whose products work without hacking the phone itself, says it sells only to nation-states.

According to leaked documents, Circles customers can…