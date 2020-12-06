Former Gov Jang Pays Tribute to Gen Bali

By Seriki Adinoyi

Immediate past Governor of Plateau state and former Military Administrator of Benue and Old Gongola States, Air Commodore Jonah David Jang (retd), has eulogised the rare virtue of the late former Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Domkat Bali, whom he said took particular interest in him while they served together in the military.

In a condolence letter addressed to Gen Bali’s widow, Mrs. Esther Bali, Senator Jang described Bali as an accomplished officer who rose to the peak of his military career.

Jang said, “The late Phonzi Taroh was an accomplished officer who rose to the peak of his military career, serving as the Chief of Defence Staff and the Minister of Defence during his days as a member of the Supreme Military Council and the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

“As a senior Military Officer, he took interest in his subordinates and particularly in me, who he sent to the Royal College of Defense…