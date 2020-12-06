NBA, NSE, NMA, ICAN, CIBN, 25 Others Lament Worsening Insecurity

•Demand overhaul of nation’s security apparatus, want community policing explored

•Buhari’s govt now a liability, says Northern Coalition

Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Thirty prominent elite and professional bodies, yesterday, urged the federal government to immediately begin the overhaul of the country’s security apparatus, lamenting that the security situation has deeply deteriorated in recent months.

Coming under the aegis of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), the organisations, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), among others, urged the government to consider multi-level policing, otherwise called community policing, as an option.

This is as Coalition…