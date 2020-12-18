Dotti Takes Home MTN Y’ello Star Crown

By
Headliners
-
2


309218bd a joyous dotti

After six weeks of intense vocal competition, Oladotun Okeowo popularly known as Dotti was crowned the winner of the debut season of MTN Y’ello Star. He was chosen from a pool of six finalists in the grand finale.

“I am sincerely grateful to MTN for the rare chance to develop my talent. I could not have done this alone. The coaching and business training I have received through MTN Y’ello Star from the Berklee College of Music and the Henley Business School will help my career immensely,” he said.

Dotti was rewarded with a house with an in-built studio, a new car and five million Naira cash prize. He will also write and record a song under the professional tutelage of six-time Grammy award winner, Malik Yusef, at the Power Studio in New York.

LiveSpot360 Suspends X-Clusive Burna Boy and Wizkid Concerts Due to COVID-19

Livespot360 said during the week that it is suspending all plans for the highly advertised two-day Livespot X-Clusive…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR