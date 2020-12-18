FG Targets Collection of 200,000 Tonnes of E-waste

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The federal government has revealed plans to collect 200,000 tonnes of e-waste (electronic waste) in the country to reduce the environmental impact for a safer and cleaner environment.

This was made known at the five days training for enforcement officers and value chain for the Expanded Producers Responsibility (EPR) under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) project.

The training aims to reduce the environmental impact of e-wastes by ensuring that producers take responsibility in the management of wastes from their products.

According to the DG/CEO National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Prof. Aliyu Jauro, “we know that e-waste is becoming an environmental problem people tend to dispose equipment any how.

“We also have informal recyclers that collect e-wastes, and recycle them anyhow. In the process of recycling, it impacts on the environment, because electronic waste contains a…