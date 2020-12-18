Milkmaid Movie: NFVCB Dispels Sabotage Rumours, NOSC Clears the Air

As The Milkmaid movie, Nigeria’s submission for the International Feature Film Category at the 63rd Academy Awards, gets nods of approval from respected veterans, Yinka Olatunbosun reports on the hurdles that the movie had overcome and the question of artistic freedom

“I have nothing against Milkmaid movie,’’ Mr Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board said in a long telephone conversation with THISDAY last weekend. Those words were very important given the hurdles that the movie ‘The Milkmaid’ had crossed to be classified and censored on November 16, 2020. It was an eventful journey for Milkmaid movie having been scrutinised by the Department of State Services (DSS), Islamic groups filmmakers and human right lawyers. While explaining the delay in approving the movie for public view, Thomas remarked that the entire process was routine, not an attempt to sabotage the movie.

In a letter dated November 2,…