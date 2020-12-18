Noire Art Unleashes All Female Exhibition in Lekki

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Inside Were Studio, Lekki rose yet another girl-power show with the theme, ‘Growth of A Black Female Artist.’ The two-day Noire exhibition and art sales which held on December 11 and 12 was a parade of bustling creative energy from six young female artists using different media. No fewer than 40 art pieces lined the walls with digital paintings, oil on canvas, print, photography collage, mixed media amongst others. The Noire exhibition is an experience founded by black women to encourage the appreciation and understanding of their art, promote the representation of their lives, aspirations, relationships, culture and feelings in art. The featured artists include Donna Duke, Zida Kalu, Blossom Oyeyipo, Pamela Oma, Fiyin Koko and Nneoma Ndukwe.

Zida Kalu, born in 1998, is a self-taught digital artist inspired by portraits of black women and range of colours. Formally taught as a business administrator. Using her mobile phone and…