Auditor General Misses Timeline for Release of COVID-19 Audit Report

By James Emejo

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) has failed to publish the much-awaited first interim audit report on the utilisation of the COVID-19 intervention funds as earlier indicated.

The erstwhile Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Anthony Ayine, who retired from service on October 25, had earlier promised to make its findings public before the end October.

He had handed over to the most senior director in the office, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, who has since been administering the office until a substantive AuGF is appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sources at the OAuGF, however, told THISDAY yesterday that the delay in appointing a replacement for Ayine was partly responsible for the non-release of the the report, about two months after the scheduled date.

But there are yet no certainty if the COVID-19 audit report is ready as sources couldn’t provide reliable update on the…