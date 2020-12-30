Banks Attract N37tn Deposits Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

•Lodgments rise by N6.931tn in one year

By Obinna Chima

Despite the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 and the attendant lockdown, the nine months 2020 financial results of 13 commercial banks have shown that they raked in a total of N36.759 trillion as customers’ deposits.

This represented an increase of N6.931 trillion or 23 per cent as against the N29.828 trillion reported in the comparable period of 2019.

The banks are Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB, FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Stanbic IBTC, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, and Sterling Bank Plc.

The results were compiled by THISDAY from the banks’ respective nine-month reports for the period, which the banks presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The growth was attributed majorly to the deployment of technology as well as banks’ aggressive marketing of their…