Buhari Pledges to Arrest Soaring Foodstuffs’ Prices

Restates directive to CBN not to give forex for food imports

Nigeria, now competitive in rice production, says Bagudu

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday committed his administration to checking the soaring prices of foodstuffs, which have become a major driver of inflation in the country.

The president, at a virtual meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) assured the council of his administration’s readiness to monitor the persistent general rise in the prices of food commodities in 2021 with a view to bringing them down.

The president made the commitment on the same day Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, gave a high rating to the quality of rice being produced in the country, saying that Nigeria is now competitive in the production of the commodity.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, also quoted the president as reiterating his directive to the…