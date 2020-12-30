CAN Directs Churches to End Crossover Services by 11pm

•Ondo insists on curfew enforcement

•Osun bows to pressure, relaxes regulations

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday urged churches to comply with all government regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19 while conducting their crossover services.

Against the backdrop of the controversy between churches and the association on the duration of crossover vigil, the association directed its members to close up shop by 11pm.

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, said the advice was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

“We understand the unfortunate state COVID-19 infection has put everybody world over, which caused some state governments to place total ban on crossover night service and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We, however, urged you all to abide by the directives…