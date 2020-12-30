Disquiet in Nasarawa over Gov’s US Trip

Assembly summons emergency sitting over Sule’s vacation letter

By Igbawase Ukumba

There is disquiet in Nasarawa State following the denial of Governor Abdullahi Sule that he travelled to the United States for medical check-up.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, had announced during the plenary that Sule had notified the state House of Assembly that he was travelling to the US for medical check-up begining from December 13 to 29.

Abdullahi read a letter, titled: “Notification to Travel to the United States of America,” purported to be from Sule to the lawmakers.

The letter read: “I wish to inform the Rt Hon Speaker that I shall be travelling to the United States of America for medical check-up from Sunday, December 13 to Saturday, December 29, 2020.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the deputy governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return”.

But while appearing…