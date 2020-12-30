In Reprisal, Fighter Jets Pound Sambisa Forest

•Neutralise scores of insurgents, destroy anti-aircraft gun station

•Borno equips local hunters to fight Boko Haram

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Following the attacks by insurgents on Garkida, Adamawa State and three villages in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State between December 24 and 28, fighter jets of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday bombed a major hideout of the terrorists in Sambisa Forest.

The insurgents fired at the aircraft but the air strikes decimated scores of the terrorists and destroyed an anti-aircraft gun station set up by the outlaws.

This came as the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, donated eight vehicles and accessories to local hunters and vigilance groups in Hawul Local Government Area to strengthen their commitment to battling Boko Haram and other terror groups.

The Yuletide attacks on the two states resulted in the death of 11 persons and the…