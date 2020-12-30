Interpol Uncovers €500,000 COVID-19 Fraud in Nigeria

By Davidson Iriekpen

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has traced a €500,000 COVID-19 fraud to Nigeria.

The organisation made this known in a statement on its website titled, ‘Unmasked: International COVID-19 fraud exposed’.

According to the statement, the scheme was coordinated using compromised emails, advance-payment fraud, and money laundering.

It stated that the fraud was uncovered by financial institutions and authorities across Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands, as part of a case coordinated by INTERPOL.

The statement read in part, “In mid-March, as a number of countries were going into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, German health authorities contracted two sales companies in Zurich and Hamburg to procure EUR 15 million worth of face masks. With a global shortage on medical supplies complicating usual business channels, the buyers followed new leads in the hopes of securing the masks.

Thisday Newspaper